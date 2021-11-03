Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards semifinalists announced Thursday

Semifinalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be announced Thursday.

Five semifinalists in each of the TSSAA’s nine classifications will be announced along with five semifinalists for Kicker of the Year.

There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II.

The three finalists for each award will be unveiled by Mike Keith and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel on November 23rd at 7pm at tennesseetitans.com and the Titans social/digital channels.

The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the Mr. Football Awards luncheon on December 7th at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.