Tennessee Titans Play Baltimore Ravens in Preseason Opener

The Tennessee Titans will begin preseason play Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Titans have been working in training camp in Nashville, following last seasons (12-5) record and AFC South championship.

During a meeting with the media, coach Mike Vrabel was asked about players that will make the preseason trip.(AUDIO)

The Titans have added veteran defensive back Adrian Colbert to the team, and have announced the waiving of former University of Tennessee defensive back Kenneth George.

Tonight’s game against the Ravens is the first of four preseason match-ups.

Broadcast of tonight’s game can be heard on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 5:30.