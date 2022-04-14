Tennessee Titans Podcast Live Tour at UT-Martin Today

The Official Tennessee Titans Podcast Live Tour will make its final stop on today at UT-Martin.

UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver, will join the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, and Titans broadcasting manager Amie Wells from the Champions Club at Hardy Graham Stadium.

Also scheduled for the event will be Titans Mascot T-Rac, Titans Cheer and other special guests.

The event is open to the public from 3:00 until 5:00, and is being held in advance of the NFL Draft April 28th thru the 30th in Las Vegas.