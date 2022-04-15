Tennessee Titans Podcast Live Tour Stops at UT-Martin

The Champions Club, at Hardy Graham Stadium, was the site of the Tennessee Titans Podcast Live Tour on Thursday afternoon.

The “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, along color analyst Dave McGinnis, and Titans broadcasting manager Amie Wells, welcomed UT-Martin Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver for their program.

University officials, along with area Titans fans were on hand to take part in the program.

The stop at UT-Martin was the last of the Titans Tour, which was held in advance of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas on April 28th thru the 30th.

Photos from the event have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.