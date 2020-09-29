The Tennessee Titans released the following statement on Tuesday morning: “Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today (Tuesday) as we follow NFL protocols related to the Covid-19 virus. Several tests have come back positive and are working through the process of confirming them. We will have more information tomorrow.”

The Titans on Tuesday placed three players on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list while also adding two players to the team’s practice squad.

Defensive lineman DaQuan Jones and long snapper Beau Brinkley from the team’s 53-man roster were added to the COVID-19 list, along with tight end Tommy Hudson from the team’s practice squad.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status.

Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Titans outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen did not travel with the team to Minneapolis for Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 testing protocols.