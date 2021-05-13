Tennessee Titans Schedule Includes Prime Time Games

The Tennessee Titans have released their schedule for the upcoming season.

Local fans can see nine games at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, which will include Arizona, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, New Orleans, San Francisco, Jacksonville, Houston and Indianapolis.

On the road, the Titans will face New England, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Houston, Jacksonville, Indianapolis, the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams.

Tennessee will be featured in three prime time games, including a Monday Night game in Nashville against the Buffalo Bills, a Sunday Night game on the road against the Rams, and a Thursday night game in Nashville against San Francisco.

The Titans will open their pre-season football schedule on August 13th at Atlanta, followed by a road game on August 21st at Tampa Bay and a home game against the Chicago Bears on August 28th.

Tennessee will open regular season play at home on September 12th against the Arizona Cardinals.