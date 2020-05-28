The Titans have agreed to terms with two of their picks from the 2020 NFL Draft — defensive lineman Larrell Murchison and defensive back Chris Jackson.

Murchison was the team’s fifth-round pick and Jackson was selected in the seventh round.

Murchison earned second-team All-ACC honors as a senior at North Carolina State, where he was in on 48 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, and seven quarterback sacks. In two seasons at N.C. State, he recorded 11 sacks while starting all 25 games he played in.

Jackson played mainly as cornerback at Marshall, but could compete in a number of positions with the Titans, including nickel and safety.

Jackson ended his four-year career at Marshall as one of the school’s most decorated defensive backs. He finished his career with 48 career starts, No. 14 all-time at Marshall.

He also ranks No. 1 in Marshall history in passes broken up with 45, and he ranks No.2 in program history in most passes defended with 52.

The Titans have not agreed to terms with four other draft choices.