June 14, 2023
Tennessee to Begin College Baseball World Series Against LSU

The Tennessee Volunteers punched their ticket to the College Baseball World Series, which will start on Friday.

Tennessee won their best-of-three Super Regional match-up with Southern Mississippi on Monday night.

The Volunteers comes to Omaha with a record of (43-20), but have a tough bracket to deal with.

Tennessee will face pre-season No.1 ranked LSU on Saturday night at 6:00. The Tigers have a record of (48-15).

Also in the bracket is No.1 ranked Wake Forest and their record of (52-10). Stanford is the fourth team with a record of (44-18).

In the second World Series bracket is Texas Christian, Florida, Virginia and Oral Roberts.

