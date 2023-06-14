Tennessee to Begin College Baseball World Series Against LSU

The Tennessee Volunteers punched their ticket to the College Baseball World Series, which will start on Friday.

Tennessee won their best-of-three Super Regional match-up with Southern Mississippi on Monday night.

The Volunteers comes to Omaha with a record of (43-20), but have a tough bracket to deal with.

Tennessee will face pre-season No.1 ranked LSU on Saturday night at 6:00. The Tigers have a record of (48-15).

Also in the bracket is No.1 ranked Wake Forest and their record of (52-10). Stanford is the fourth team with a record of (44-18).

In the second World Series bracket is Texas Christian, Florida, Virginia and Oral Roberts.