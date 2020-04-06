Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says $200 million dollars in grants will be distributed to every county and city government across Tennessee for one-time, local expenses in fiscal year 2021.

Funding is based on population as published by the US Census Bureau. Each county will receive at least $500,000, and each city or municipality will receive at least $30,000.

The application will be made available by April 30th, and the funds will be made available after July 1st.

Funds may be used for road projects, I.T. upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades, and public safety projects. Certain disaster-related expenses are also eligible for funding.

Weakley County will be allocated $759,000 with Obion County receiving nearly $735,000.

Weakley County municipalities receiving grants include:

Dresden – $94,600

Gleason – $60,300

Greenfield – $75,800

Martin – $263,700

McKenzie – $150,900

Sharon – $50,200

Obion County municipalities receiving grants include:

Hornbeak – $38,700

Kenton – $56,500

Obion – $53,100

Rives – $36,800

Samburg – $34,400

South Fulton – $79,200

Troy – $59,200

Union City – $259,500

Woodland Mills – $37,800

Counties impacted by the March 2020 tornadoes including Benton, Carroll, and Gibson counties may also use the funds for tornado relief efforts.