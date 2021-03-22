Tennessee to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults

Tennessee will soon allow all residents 16-and-older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a ZOOM conference call Monday, State Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said…

(AUDIO)

Tennessee had been distributing the vaccine to health care workers, first responders, senior citizens and people 16 and older who have high-risk health conditions – including cancer, hypertension, obesity and pregnancy – as well as caregivers and household residents of medically fragile children.

Dr. Piercey also gave an update on vaccine supplies…

(AUDIO)

Dr. Piercey says in rural West Tennessee, less than 20 percent of vaccine appointments are filled.