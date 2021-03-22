Tennessee to expand vaccine eligibility to younger residents

Governor Bill Lee announced Monday that Tennessee will soon allow all residents 16 and older to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Tennessee had been distributing the vaccine to health care workers, first responders, senior citizens and people 16 and older who have high-risk health conditions – including cancer, hypertension, obesity and pregnancy – as well as caregivers and household residents of medically fragile children.

However, Lee said that two new groups would be eligible, including Tennesseans 55 and older and those who work in critical infrastructure industries.

By April 5, anyone 16 and up will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.