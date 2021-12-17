Tennessee to invest $15M in 18 lakes, add fisherman’s brand

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee plan to invest $15 million in improvements at 18 lakes that will be branded after bass fishing superstar Bill Dance.

Gov. Bill Lee’s office announced plans Thursday to create the Bill Dance Signature Lakes by partnering his agencies on wildlife resources, state parks, and tourism.

Lee’s office says the lakes touch 39 counties, including 22 that are at-risk or economically distressed. Improvement projects are slated to begin in 2022 and will approach completion by fall 2024.

Kentucky Lake, Paris Landing, Reelfoot Lake, and Carroll County’s Thousand Acre Lake are all included.

Other improvements will include increased stocking, habitat and fisheries management, courtesy docks, parking, additional access points, fishing piers, and signs.