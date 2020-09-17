Beginning October 1st, Tennessee nursing homes and other long-term care facilities will be allowed to hold outdoor visits and limited indoor visits if they’ve gone two weeks without a new case of coronavirus.

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey proudly made the announcement Thursday during Governor Bill Lee’s weekly media briefing.

On October 1st, the state will also allow nursing home residents to resume communal dining and some therapeutic and social activities, plus visits from barbers and beauticians.