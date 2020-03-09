AccuWeather has estimated the damage and economic loss caused by last week’s tornadoes in Tennessee at between $1.5 and $2-billion dollars.

The estimate includes damage to homes and businesses, as well as vehicles, job and wage loss, infrastructure damage and school closures.

The estimate also accounts for the cost of power outages to homes and businesses, and economic losses caused by highway closures and the extraordinary expenses for clean-up operations.

At least 24 people throughout Middle Tennessee were killed by the tornadoes.

This includes 18 who died in Putnam County, after an EF4 tornado struck with winds of 175 miles-per-hour or more.

Following the storms, more than 73,000 homes and businesses were without power, with more than 12,000 still in the dark as of Friday afternoon.