The State of Tennessee is still showing an increase in traffic related fatalities over 2018 numbers.

As of July 8th, the Department of Safety has recorded 540 deaths, which is above the number of 505 reported on the date one year ago.

Statistics still show May as the most deadly month this year, with 105 fatal accidents reported.

Teen driver deaths is also up this year in Tennessee, with 61 already reported, compared to 37 at the same time in 2018.

The Department of Safety report also showed Senior Driver fatalities at 125, pedestrians at 69 and motorcyclists at 67.

Through the July 8th date, the Memphis District of the Tennessee Highway Patrol has reported 104 fatal traffic accidents.

Shelby County has the highest number at 84, with Obion and Dyer County both reporting two.

The Jackson District has recorded 43 fatalities, with Gibson County reporting eight, Carroll County three and Weakley County two.