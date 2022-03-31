Tennessee Traffic Fatalities Down from Previous Year

Going into this final day of March, the State of Tennessee is reporting a decrease in fatal traffic accidents.

The latest report from the Department of Safety shows 254 fatal accidents have occurred in 2022, a drop from 274 at this same time in 2021.

Fatal accident statistics shows 51 senior drivers have lost their lives in the first three months, along with 24 teenage drivers.

The report also said there has been 37 pedestrian deaths, nine motorcyclists, three ATV riders and two bicyclists.

Department of Safety data showed 1,110 distracted driving crashes have occurred so far this year, along with 974 serious injury crashes.