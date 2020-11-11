The state of Tennessee is reporting an increase in traffic fatalities from this same time period of 2019.

As of November 10th, reports show 1,039 people have lost their lives this year in traffic related accidents, which is an increase of 67 over last years numbers for this date.

During the year, statistics show 179 senior drivers have lost their lives, along with 110 teen drivers.

The report also indicated 136 motorcycle fatalities, 131 pedestrian fatalities and 15 deaths from ATV accidents.

In the local area for the year, Dyer County has reported 12 traffic deaths, followed by 10 in Weakley County, eight each in Gibson and Carroll County, six each in Obion and Henry County and one in Lake County.