Tennessee Traffic Fatality Rate Higher Than 2022 Numbers

Tennessee’s traffic fatality rate is up from last year’s numbers on this date.

Reports from the Department of Safety show 574 fatal accidents have occurred this year.

This number is an increase of 6.5-percent from the 539 fatal accidents that were recorded at this time in 2022.

As of this second full week of June, statistics show 105 senior drivers have lost their lives on Tennessee roadways, along with 82 motorcyclists and 73 teenage drivers.

The report also indicated 80 pedestrians have been killed in accidents this year, along with 10 ATV fatalities.

Reports indicated 1,322 traffic related accidents occurred in 2022.