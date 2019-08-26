Going into this last week of August, traffic related fatalities in Tennessee still remain higher than last years numbers.

The latest reports from the Department of Safety indicate 686 people have lost their lives in accidents, this compared to 652 at the same time period of 2018.

May has proved to be the deadliest month of the year so far, with 110 deaths recorded.

Statistics released as of August 23rd showed teenage driver deaths at 77, which is an increase of 28 for the year-to-year period.

The report also showed 152 fatalities for senior drivers over the age of 65.

Going into Week 35 for the year, Department of Safety records indicate Tennessee has recorded 98 motorcycle fatalities, 89 pedestrian deaths and nine fatal accidents involving the riding of ATV’s.