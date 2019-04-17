The Tennessee Road Team will be at the Gateway Center in Martin Thursday beginning at 10:00.

The Road Team is a statewide highway safety program composed of professional truck drivers with superior driving records and a desire to spread the word about safety on the highway.

Captains will bring a tractor trailer to the center so they can visit, and individuals may sit in the cab and experience the size of the vehicle while learning about blind spots, following distances, seatbelt, airbag safety, and safe passing techniques.

The Road Team will also do the Yellow Dot Program for those interested.