The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says turkey harvests again topped the 30,000 mark for the 2019 season.

With 2018 numbers below 30,000 for the first time in 15 years, TWRA reports show 31,193 birds were harvested this Spring.

Maury County was the top hunting spot in the state, with 1,034 turkeys taken, followed by Dickson County with 837.

Weakley County recorded the ninth highest harvest with 546, with Henry County at 13th with 518 turkey killed.