Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff Speaks at Obion County Fair Event

Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff was in Union City on Thursday for the Farmers Harvest Breakfast.

Congressman Kustoff addressed the crowd at the annual Obion County Fair gathering.

Following the event, the Congressman told Thunderbolt News about the August recess, and visits in his district.(AUDIO)

The Shelby County Republican also said gasoline prices are to high at this time.(AUDIO)

