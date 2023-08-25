August 25, 2023
Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff Speaks at Obion County Fair Event

Congressman David Kustoff speaks to those attending the Farmers Harvest Breakfast at the Obion County Fair. (photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff was in Union City on Thursday for the Farmers Harvest Breakfast.

Congressman Kustoff addressed the crowd at the annual Obion County Fair gathering.

Following the event, the Congressman told Thunderbolt News about the August recess, and visits in his district.(AUDIO)

 

The Shelby County Republican also said gasoline prices are to high at this time.(AUDIO)

 

Photos from the Farmers Harvest Breakfast have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

