Tennessee U.S. Congressman Kustoff Visits Southern Border

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff has returned from a visit to the southern border.

Congressman Kustoff visited El Paso, Texas, to hear firsthand of what needs to be done to address the humanitarian and security crisis.

During his tour, Kustoff visited the Emergency Intake Site at Fort Bliss, and the El Paso Border Crossing.

He also met with Customs and Border Patrol officials.

Following the visit, Congressman Kustoff said he was more convinced the system was completely overwhelmed.

He added the daily number of migrants, and dangerous narcotics coming across the border, was staggering.