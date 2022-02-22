February 22, 2022
Tennessee U.S. Congressman Says Constituents Concerned About Inflation

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff says he is hearing concerns about several different issues now facing the country.

Following a guest speaking appearance at the Weakley County Legislative Breakfast, Congressman Kustoff told Thunderbolt News about the concerns of local constituents.(AUDIO)

 

Congressman Kustoff has been visiting his district during a two week recess, and will return to Washington on February 28th.

Charles Choate

