Tennessee U.S. Congressman Says Constituents Concerned About Inflation
Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff says he is hearing concerns about several different issues now facing the country.
Following a guest speaking appearance at the Weakley County Legislative Breakfast, Congressman Kustoff told Thunderbolt News about the concerns of local constituents.(AUDIO)
Congressman Kustoff has been visiting his district during a two week recess, and will return to Washington on February 28th.