Two Tennessee U.S. lawmakers have issued statements following protests at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

A rally by President Donald Trump drew a large crowd of people to Washington, in advance of the joint session of the House and Senate to confirm the electoral college votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

Following the rally, marchers headed to the Capitol, with many storming the building, forcing the evacuations of those in the House and Senate.

8th District Congressman David Kustoff issued a tweet this afternoon saying he was safe, adding that “these actions are unacceptable”.

Congressman Kustoff wrote “we are a nation of laws, not a nation of violence”.

Senator Marsha Blackburn said “the actions at the U.S. Capitol by protesters are truly despicable and unacceptable”.

She went on to say that “while I am safe and sheltering in place, these protests are prohibiting us from doing our constitutional duty. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We are a nation of laws.”

Lawmakers at the Capitol had just started the debate on the states electoral college when they were ushered from building.