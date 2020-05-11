A Republican candidate for Tennessee U.S. Senator continues to be on the front lines of the coronavirus battle in Nashville.

42 year old Dr. Manny Sethi is an orthopedic trauma surgeon at the Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Dr. Sethi explained the beginning of virus cases coming to the hospital.

Despite Davidson County having the highest rate of cases, and third highest rate of deaths from COVID-19, Dr. Sethi said his mission was to help those who are sick.

Dr. Sethi talked about medication and the possibility of a vaccine for coronavirus.

Dr. Sethi’s parents were immigrants from India, who were doctors for 25 years in Coffee County.

He is seeking the seat of the retiring Senator Lamar Alexander.