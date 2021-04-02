Tennessee U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty Meets With Corps of Engineers in Memphis

Tennessee U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty received a briefing from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Memphis District on Thursday.

The briefing included information from District Commander, Colonel Zachary Miller, and centered on ongoing and future projects around the Mississippi River.

Following the meeting, Senator Hagerty said he appreciated the opportunity to hear from Colonel Miller and his team, about the more than 30 projects the Corps has ongoing.

Projects that were discussed included the Port of Cates Landing in Tiptonville, along with Wolf River Harbor, Memphis Harbor McKellar Lake and maintenance to various river levees.