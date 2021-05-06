Tennessee U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty Visiting Mexico and Guatemala

Tennessee U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty is visiting Mexico and Guatemala this week.

Senator Hagerty is hoping to get information on how to stem the migrant crisis at the southern border.

As the former U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Hagerty said the border crisis is the most immediate national security problem facing the nation.

During his visit, Hagerty is scheduled to meet with cabinet level leadership, including foreign ministers, economic ministers and justice ministers.

Hagerty said the Biden administration has created incentives that if you come to America, you will be taken care of.

Under the current administration, Hagerty said illegal immigrants could even be entitled to a stimulus check, with the incentives now being wrong and driving the crisis rather than addressing it.