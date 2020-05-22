Tennessee U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander says school’s should reopen this year.

The U.S. Senate education committee Chairman spoke with about 90 higher education presidents from across Tennessee on Thursday, on how to go back to school safely in August.

Senator Alexander said the surest sign of regaining American life, will come when the 70 million students go back to school and back to college.

To accomplish this, Senator Alexander said administrators at around 6,000 colleges and 100,000 public schools are working overtime to make that happen.

During the meeting, Alexander said some schools have mentioned plans to go back in early August for the first semester and end before Thanksgiving so students can avoid two trips home for the holiday season.

Vanderbilt University has already said students will be wearing masks in classrooms, with staggering times, flu shots, pneumonia shots, and half the administration working from home.

The University of Tennessee has already set aside whole dormitories for someone who might be infected.

Alexander said all roads back to school lead through testing, and fortunately, it looks like the capacity to conduct 40 to 50 million tests in August and September.

The Tennessee Republican said every president also asked about liability of being sued should a student become sick.

Senator Mitch McConnell, and every Republican Senator agree that another COVID-19 bill will not be passed, unless a liability protection plan for colleges, schools and businesses is included.