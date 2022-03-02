Tennessee U.S. Senator Secures Reopening of Capitol and Senate Buildings

Tennessee U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty has secured the re-opening of the U.S. Capitol and Senate office buildings to the public.

Senator Hagerty failed in a recent introduction of a resolution to reopen the buildings, but again returned to the Senate floor on Tuesday.(AUDIO)

Hagerty said the nation was again returning to normal, and the Capitol and Senate buildings should be reopened.(AUDIO)

After no objection was made, the Senator urged his counterparts in the House to take up a similar measure.

The Capitol and Senate buildings have been closed to the public for two years.