Tennessee U.S. Senators Ask President for Help With Ending Violent Crime

Tennessee U.S. Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn are urging President Joe Biden to address the epidemic of violent crime.

The Senators sent a letter to the President urging him to take immediate action with policy and funding, to remove and severely punish dangerous offenders in communities.

In their letter, Hagerty and Blackburn said they write “regarding the recent shocking and tragic episodes in Memphis, which are symptomatic of a rise in violent crime across the nation”.

The Tennessee Senators went on to tell the President the “most basic, important duty of government is to protect life and liberty of its citizens”.

To help eliminate violent crime across the county, Hagerty and Blackburn asked President Biden to fund law enforcement and prosecutors, without anti-police strings attached, along with placing federal law enforcement officers in American cities.

The letter also requested that all illegal aliens be detained and deported if they commit crimes in this country.