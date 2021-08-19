Tennessee unemployment drops for second consecutive month

Tennessee’s unemployment rate decreased for the second consecutive month in July.

The preliminary, seasonally adjusted rate for July 2021 is 4.7%, a drop of 0.2 of a percentage point from June’s revised rate of 4.9%.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate has been at 5.1%, or lower, for the last seven months.

In March 2020, the last month before COVID-19 business closures impacted the economy, Tennessee’s unemployment rate was 4%.

In July 2020, the state’s unemployment rate was 8.9% which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the current rate.

Total nonfarm employment decreased by 6,100 jobs between June and July. The largest decreases occurred in the local government, retail trade, and wholesale trade sectors.

Over the year, nonfarm employment in Tennessee increased by 142,600 jobs. The largest increases occurred in the professional/business services sector, followed by the leisure/hospitality, and trade/transportation/utilities sectors.