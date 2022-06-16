Tennessee unemployment inches up slightly from historic low

Tennessee’s unemployment rate for May 2022 increased slightly from April’s record-breaking number.

The seasonally adjusted statewide rate for the month was 3.3%, a tenth of a percent higher than the previous month’s revised figure.

The state’s civilian workforce also grew in May and reached a new high.

The seasonally adjusted number for the month came in at 3,405,582, up from 3,388,428 in April.

Tennessee also saw an increase in the number of citizens who were employed in May, up nearly 15,000 workers to 3,293,564.

The state’s Labor Force Participation rate also surpassed 61% for the first time in over two years.

Tennessee employers added 3,700 nonfarm jobs to their payrolls between April and May. The construction sector added the most jobs. The state government sector saw the next largest increase, followed by the professional, scientific, and technical services sector.

Over the last year, the state’s nonfarm employment grew by 135,000 jobs. The largest increase came from the leisure and hospitality sector, followed by the trade, transportation, and utilities sector, and then the professional and business services sector.