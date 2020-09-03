The statewide unemployment rate in Tennessee decreased for the third consecutive month in July from 9.6-percent to 9.5-percent.

Nationally, unemployment also decreased in July, dropping nine-tenths of a percentage point to 10.2-percent.

In Tennessee, the lowest jobless rate for July was in Pickett County at 6.3-percent, with the highest rate coming from Shelby County at 14.4-percent.

In the local area, Weakley County holds the lowest unemployment rate at 8.0-percent, followed by Henry County at 8.1, Obion County 8.3, Gibson County 8.6, Carroll County 8.8, Dyer County 9.5 and Lake County at 10-percent.

The monthly report indicated 72 of 95 counties saw a decrease in their jobless rate for the month of July.