Tennessee’s unemployment rate decreased in June for the second consecutive month, after reaching an all-time high in April.

According to information from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, June’s unemployment rate decreased to 9.7-percent, down 1.3 percentage points from May’s rate.

One year ago, the jobless rate in Tennessee was 3.4.

Reports said between May and June, the state’s employers added 108,500 non-farm jobs.