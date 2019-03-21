The February unemployment rate in Tennessee hit a record low of 3.2 percent.

Tennessee reached its previous record low unemployment rate of 3.3 percent last October and it remained at that level for four straight months.

While the state did see record-breaking unemployment in February, there was a decrease in the number of jobs across Tennessee.

Total nonfarm employment was down by 1,500 jobs between January and February. The state experienced the biggest decreases in the mining-logging-construction sector, followed by the professional-business services sector.

In a year to year comparison, Tennessee employers created an estimated 53,000 new jobs. The sector with the largest increase was leisure and hospitality, followed by trade-transportation-utilities and manufacturing.