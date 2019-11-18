The latest report from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce shows a low jobless rate for October.

Reports indicate the unemployment number of 3.4-percent, was the same as the month of September.

Tennessee had a record jobless rate of 3.2-percent earlier in the year.

For the twelve month period of October 2018 to October of 2019, Tennessee saw non-farm employment increase by almost 39,000 jobs.

Workforce Commissioner Jeff McCord said the state’s overall jobless rate is holding steady, but some decreases have occurred in the manufacturing and professional/business sector.

A county-by-county unemployment report for October will be released on Thursday.