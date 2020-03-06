Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January is 3.3%, the third consecutive month the state has recorded an unemployment rate of 3.3%.

Between December and January, Tennessee employers added 6,500 new jobs across the state.

During that time, Tennessee saw the most significant increase in the education and health services sector with 2,900 new jobs. The administrative and support and waste management and remediation services sector grew by 2,800 jobs. The retail trade sector added 2,400 new jobs over the month.

When comparing January 2019 to January 2020, employment grew by 46,100 positions statewide.

The Department will release the January 2020 county unemployment rates Thursday afternoon.