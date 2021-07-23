Tennessee US Senator Hagerty talks infrastructure bill and Democrats blocking bill to declassify COVID intel

Tennessee U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty appeared Thursday morning on the FOX Business Channel to talk about the infrastructure bill and declassifying intel on the COVID origin.

About Wednesday’s vote on the infrastructure bill, Senator Hagerty told host Maria Bartiromo…

(AUDIO)

Hagerty also had questions as to why House Democrats would block a bill to declassify intel on the origin of COVID-19.

(AUDIO)

Senator Hagerty was elected to the U.S. Senate last year and is currently serving his first term representing Tennessee. Prior to his election to the Senate, Hagerty served as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan.