Tennessee uses balanced offense to beat Longwood 88-56

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points and the Tennessee Volunteers pounded Longwood 88-56 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, showing exactly why it felt it deserved better than a No. 3 seed.

Tennessee shot 60% from the field and had four players score in double figures.

The runaway victory came just four days after the school won the Southeastern Conference Tournament for its first conference tourney crown in 43 years.

Next up for the Vols is 11th-seeded Michigan on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Lady Vols face Buffalo Friday afternoon in the NCAA Women’s opening round.