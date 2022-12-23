Tennessee Valley Authority Calls for Rolling Blackouts for Gibson Electric and Other Utility Companies
Power will be shut down for a period of time for customers of the Tennessee Valley Authority.
The TVA has asked the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, and other local power companies, to do rolling blackouts.
Rita Alexander, at Gibson Electric, said they must interrupt power for 15 minutes in an area, restore that power, and then interrupt power to another area.
Ms. Alexander said they are very sorry for the inconvenience and sincerely appreciate your patience.