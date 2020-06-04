Thousands of fans and football coaches are remembering former Tennessee Football Coach Johnny Majors, who passed away yesterday at the age of 85.

Tennessee Titans color analyst, Coach Dave McGinnis tells us…

The Voice of the Titans Mike Keith remembers Coach Majors…

The Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling says the memories won’t stop there.

Majors compiled a 185-137-10 record in 29 season as a head coach at Iowa State, Pitt – where he won a national title in 1976 – and Tennessee. As a player, Majors was a runner up for the Heisman in 1956. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1987.

*photo credits to knoxnews.com