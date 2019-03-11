The Tennessee Vols play Friday night as the No. 3 seed in this week’s SEC men’s basketball tournament in Nashville.

The Volunteers will play the winner of the Mississippi State and Texas A&M/Vanderbilt game on Thursday night.

The tournament tips off Wednesday night with No. 12 Missouri and No. 13 Georgia at 6:00, followed by No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 14 Vanderbilt playing in the first round.

Second round action starts Thursday at noon with No. 9 Arkansas and No. 8 Florida, followed by No. 5 Auburn against the winner of the Missouri/Georgia game.

Other action Thursday includes No. 10 Alabama and No. 7 Ole Miss at 6:00, followed by the Mississippi State and Texas A&M or Vanderbilt winner.

No 1 seed LSU, No. 4 seed South Carolina, No. 2 seed Kentucky, and No. 3 seed Tennessee all play on Friday in the quarterfinals against second round winners.