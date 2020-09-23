Tennessee voters who request an absentee by-mail ballot for the November 3rd election, can now track the status of that ballot.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett said voters can log-on to the Secretary of State’s website, using the Absentee By-Mail Ballot Status Tracker tool.

With this tool, Tennessee voters can securely track their ballot status, starting when the county election commission mails the ballot, and ending when the completed ballot has been received by the county election commission.

Secretary Hargett said he expects to break the record of absentee ballots received in the August election, with voters using the process for the first time.

Those who request an absentee ballot must have legal reasons to vote by-mail, which includes being age 60 or older, an active military member, a full time student, a resident of a nursing home, or physical disabilities.

Absentee ballot requests must be received by your respective election commission no later than seven days before the election.

The deadline to request a ballot for the November 3rd election has been set for Tuesday, October 27th.