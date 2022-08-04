Tennessee voters have two ways to report voter fraud

On Election Day, Tennessee voters have two convenient and secure ways to contact the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections the toll-free Official Election Day Hotline and the new Text to Report Voter Fraud system.

“Our office is here to help Tennesseans cast their ballot and protect the integrity of our elections,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “If you have questions or concerns about your voting experience, please contact us by text or by calling our Electing Day hotline.”

To use the Text to Report Voter Fraud system, Tennesseans should text ‘TN’ to 45995. They will receive a secure link where they can submit their concerns directly to the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections. The Division of Elections reviews reports of possible voter fraud, misinformation, intimidation, or any Election Day impropriety and works with county election commissions, district attorneys, and other parties to take appropriate action.

Voters can also report voting issues or get answers to Election Day questions by calling the Division of Elections’ toll-free Election Day hotline at 1-877-850-4959.

“Other organizations that ask voters to report election issues are not affiliated with our office,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “By using our Official Election Day Hotline or Text to Report Voter Fraud system, Tennesseans can be confident that they are getting accurate election information or that their concerns are getting to the right place.”