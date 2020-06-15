The latest USDA report shows Tennessee farmers are expected to harvest 15.2 million bushels of winter wheat this season.

The expected crop would be up five-percent from the previous year.

USDA reports said the forecast was based on crop conditions as of June 1st, and was unchanged from the May forecast.

Farmers seeded 310,000 acres of winter wheat last fall, with 230,000 acres to be harvested for grain.

Current predictions indicate growers can expect a yield of 66 bushels per acre, which would be down from an average of 65 bushels per acre last season.

As of June 1st, winter wheat was rated as 41-percent “good”, and 12-percent “excellent”.