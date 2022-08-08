Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Looking to Lease Field for Dove Hunting

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming dove season.

The first segment of hunting opens at noon on September 1st.

Reports said landowners can earn up to $4,000, for providing a dove field for a minimum of three priority public hunting dates in September.

In Tennessee, an estimated 19,500 hunters harvest approximately 324,000 doves each year.

The standard Fall leased field is a harvested grain field, with TWRA payment up to $75 per acre for a maximum of 40 acres.

Fields that are top sown with wheat are eligible for an additional $25 per acre.

Anyone interested in leasing a dove field to TWRA should contact their TWRA regional office this month.