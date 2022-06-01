Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Reports Two Boating Fatalities for Memorial Day Weekend

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported two boating fatality incidents during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Reports said both incidents occurred in the evening on Monday, with one involving a collision between a pontoon boat and personal watercraft on South Holston Lake in Sullivan County.

The incident resulted in the death of a female passenger on the personal watercraft and serious injuries to the male operator.

TWRA reports also said a 19-year-old Rhea County woman’s body was recovered from Watts Bar Lake.

She had entered the water from a boat and did not resurface.

Two other incidents resulted in serious injuries and there was one involving property damage.

During the Memorial Day weekend, TWRA officers also made 25 boating under the influence arrests.