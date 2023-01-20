Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Warning of Sick Raccoons

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons in West Tennessee.

Reports said the symptoms are consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections, although the TWRA is advising that raccoon-variant rabies has not been identified and is not suspected by the Tennessee Department of Health at this time.

Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left untreated.

TWRA officials say canine distemper outbreaks tend to occur every five-to-seven years, and have been seen when raccoon populations become highly concentrated.

The public is being advised to not approach sick wildlife, with home owners also encouraged to keep their pets away from wild animals that may be infected with a disease.