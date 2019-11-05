A Blount County woman was seriously injured by a pet white-tail buck deer in Maryville on Monday.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reports said the woman was getting mail outside of a business, when the deer approached and slammed her to the ground.

The report said the deer then began goring her with its four antlers, and drug her around on the ground.

Reports said three bystanders responded for assistance, and were able to separate the deer from the woman.

She was transported to a Blount County Hospital for serious injuries.

Wildlife officers responded to the area, and located the deer at a nearby residence with an orange collar around its neck.

It was removed and euthanized.

Investigations showed the deer had been raised by humans from a young age, and was a year-and-a-half old and approximately 75 pounds.